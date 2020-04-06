The British offered to find a photo of your pug: not all succeeded

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Британка предложила найти на фото своего мопса: справились не все

The inhabitant of Britain has offered users of the social network Facebook, what to do in quarantine. She has published in group Organise My UK Home photo, which made a walk in the Park, and asked, “just for fun” to find her pug, who has managed to disguise.
Many people admitted that they had to spend a lot of time to discover the dog in the picture. “Found! This is awesome!”, “It took me an eternity!”, “A smart dog. And cute,” wrote in the comments.

The post drew attention to the publication the Sun. Pug managed to literally “merge” with handrail benches.

Maria Batterbury

