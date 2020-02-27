The British pop singer spoke about her rape and imprisonment

The British pop singer Duffy in Instagram talked about their experiences of violence.

According to 35-year-old singer, whom the press called “the new Amy Winehouse,” some time ago, she was illegally imprisoned, drugged, and raped. “Over the last decade, thousands and thousands of days I spent desire again to feel the sun in your heart and now it shines,” admitted Duffy, promising soon to release a great interview about his experience.

Latest album, Duffy recorded in 2010 and then disappeared from the scene.