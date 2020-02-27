The British pop singer spoke about her rape and imprisonment

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

The British pop singer Duffy in Instagram talked about their experiences of violence.

According to 35-year-old singer, whom the press called “the new Amy Winehouse,” some time ago, she was illegally imprisoned, drugged, and raped. “Over the last decade, thousands and thousands of days I spent desire again to feel the sun in your heart and now it shines,” admitted Duffy, promising soon to release a great interview about his experience.

Latest album, Duffy recorded in 2010 and then disappeared from the scene.

