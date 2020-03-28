The British Prime Minister found the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon

У британского премьера обнаружили коронавирус

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had contracted the coronavirus.

As BBC reports, this was announced at Downing street.

Symptoms of Johnson’s weak and he will continue to lead the government in the midst of a pandemic, said the representative of the Prime Minister.

However, according to him, Boris Johnson will be in isolation.

Johnson passed the test for the coronavirus by personal recommendation chief medical officer of England, Professor Chris Witt after he had a fever and cough.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
