The British Prime Minister remains in the hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the patient COVID-19 and was hospitalized on the eve remains in the hospital under medical supervision.

About it reports The Guardian with reference to official representative of the Prime Minister.

“Boris Johnson is in St Thomas’ hospital “under observation,” the message reads.

According to the official representative of the Prime Minister, Johnson spent a “comfortable night” and is “in good spirits”.

At the same time, the official spokesman declined to answer questions whether the head of the British government pneumonia and did doctors to use the ventilator.