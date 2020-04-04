The British Queen will be addressing the nation

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will be addressing the nation in a televised broadcast on Sunday, announced Buckingham Palace.

“Her Majesty the Queen will return to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in a television broadcast. Besides television and radio, the appeal of the Queen will be broadcast on social channels about the Royal family,” – said in message on Twitter.

The Queen is due to coronavirus crisis ceased to perform their Royal duties and is currently at Windsor castle in Berkshire with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Last month she released a statement which said that Britain is “entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.”

Appeal Sunday will be only the fourth time in its 68-year reign, not counting the traditional references to Christmas day.

The previous three speeches were made after the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, before the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 and the first Gulf war in 1991.