The British stocked with toilet paper, but the children had prepared her a surprise (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Британка запаслась туалетной бумагой, но дети подготовили ей сюрприз (фото)

The British, panicked because of the coronavirus, stocked with toilet paper. But her children found a “strategic reserve” and prepared the mother for an unpleasant surprise.

British journalist ed cumming shared on the social network Twitter photo, signed: “a friend of Mine bought 18 rolls of toilet paper, and her children put them all in the tub”.

In the picture the coils are soaked in water along with lots of toys, gone soft, turned into a mess.

Commentators have found the situation funny. “I literally gasped when I saw it” “Great opportunity to do papier-mache” — wrote the user. “A few weeks these rolls could pay for the education of children in the University,” wrote another, referring to the shortage of basic necessities.

Британка запаслась туалетной бумагой, но дети подготовили ей сюрприз (фото)

See also: Deserted streets, empty transport and choral singing: as Europe is going through quarantine.

See also: the Network of impressed bus stop in Rwanda, a to combat coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article