The British stocked with toilet paper, but the children had prepared her a surprise (photos)

The British, panicked because of the coronavirus, stocked with toilet paper. But her children found a “strategic reserve” and prepared the mother for an unpleasant surprise.

British journalist ed cumming shared on the social network Twitter photo, signed: “a friend of Mine bought 18 rolls of toilet paper, and her children put them all in the tub”.

In the picture the coils are soaked in water along with lots of toys, gone soft, turned into a mess.

Commentators have found the situation funny. “I literally gasped when I saw it” “Great opportunity to do papier-mache” — wrote the user. “A few weeks these rolls could pay for the education of children in the University,” wrote another, referring to the shortage of basic necessities.

