The Briton went shopping in a huge plastic ball, defending from the virus

A woman walked into a supermarket, being in a large protective plastic ball. This was reported by the newspaper the Daily Mail.

The British from the city of Herne Bay in Kent, has decided on its own to keep the distance of 1.5 meters, in connection with the quarantine and played store employees, “ride” inside a zorb.

Before that, the woman rolled in a ball on the street, but the supermarket was not enough space to move normally, so the products helped her to choose her partner.

The man just showed it to her and she decided she need the product or not. The store employees were concerned that the woman may clear the goods from the shelves during the movement and will stop to move to other buyers, so I asked her to leave the building.