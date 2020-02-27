The budget of the new Martin Scorsese film has exceeded 225 million

Production budget of the film “Assassin of the lunar flower” that’s going to take by famed Director Martin Scorsese has exceeded $ 225 million. This is with reference to its sources said the publication of Geek Tyrant. It is argued that such a bloated budget is of concern the leadership of the Studio Paramount Pictures, which had previously agreed to support the project.

Scorsese himself hoped that, as in the case with his gangster drama “the Irishman”, come to the aid of streaming, Netflix, who will buy the film, and fully Finance it. Recall that no earlier, none of the major Hollywood studios agreed to allocate huge funds during the filming of “the Irishman”, whose cost was estimated at $ 160 million. Scorsese couldn’t finish my work for many years, and only using the streaming service brought the case to the end. “Irish” claimed multiple Academy awards, but did not get any.

As for “Killer moon flower”, then this film will be based on a literary source. Scorsese described the genre of his new work as “Western.” The main role agreed to play Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.