The Cabinet wants to introduce more restrictions during an outbreak

The Cabinet of Ministers may impose more stringent limitations on the duration of the quarantine – in particular, regarding walks in the parks and stay on the isolation of people older than 60 years.

This was discussed at a government meeting.

Direct speech of the Minister of health, Maxim Stepanov, “What is expected. To introduce an effective combination of preventive non-pharmacological interventions – home isolation, home quarantine and social distancing of persons older than 60 years. Limit the use of parks and recreational areas. To ensure the suspension of public transport.

However, specified the list of cases when you do not apply the prohibitions provided for quarantine actions.

The resolution was prepared urgently – yesterday evening, pursuant to, including, and orders of the President. Now working with all relevant authorities (their). The most we have agreed on… There is a big request, so as not to lose time, to make revision for one day.”

Review of the Commissioner for human rights, Lyudmila Denisova: “I just read this draft resolution. I have some comments. We will work during the day and with the Minister of health and Vice Prime Minister, who is engaged in computerization, in order to write the decree (so), in order not to violate human rights”

Direct speech of the Prime Minister Denis Smagala: “Indeed, I carefully asked to treat this resolution as it contains important regulations and additional restrictions. It is important that they were legally correct and properly discharged.

So take a day for revision. If necessary, tomorrow we will have an extraordinary meeting the possibility to spend – and let’s now then it (the decision) modify”.