The Cannes film festival and “Games undefeated” in may will not take place due to coronavirus

Thursday, March 19, the organizing Committee of Cannes international film festival decided to cancel it in may. The opening ceremony of the main festival in the world was scheduled for may 12. And the winners were going to declare on 23 may. However, the pandemic COVID-19 has made adjustments.

It is not clear for what period of time will be rescheduled festival. The organizing Committee is considering holding it at the end of June or early July. However, all of this is just speculation. Earlier, UEFA decided to move the championship of Europe on football in June 2020 June 2021. France refused from the tournament “Grand slam” Roland Garros. Until it was moved to September.

In addition, in may not be the world’s largest song contest “Eurovision”. He was held in Rotterdam. It was postponed for a year.

The evening of March 19 Prince Harry made an important statement. “Games undefeated”, which was held in may in the Hague, will have to move in may or June 2021. About the Duke of Sussex personally announced in a video that he put on Twitter.

As you can see, most of the major festivals or sports tournaments, scheduled for may-June 2020, decided to move either the whole year or in the fall. It seems that the organizers of the Cannes film festival will have to eventually follow suit.

Yet continues to resist only the international Olympic Committee. The IOC don’t want to hear about the postponement of the Olympic games in Tokyo, scheduled for the end of July — beginning of August. However, the traditional transmission of the Olympic flame in Athens on 19 March held for the first time in history without spectators and journalists.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter