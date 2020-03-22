The capital of Croatia, was damaged by a strong earthquake (photos, video)

In Croatia, on 22 March, two earthquakes struck. In Zagreb there is destruction in the city centre. A teenager 15 years fell part of the facade of one of the buildings. He is in intensive care in critical condition.

According to the European Mediterranean seismological center, the epicenter of the first quake a magnitude of 5.3 points occurred at 6:24 am, seven kilometers to the North of Zagreb at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to “European true” with reference to Vijesti.

At 7:01 am in Zagreb felt a new earthquake of magnitude 5.0, at 7:41 there was a third impulse with magnitude of 3.7. In the city centre fixed damage to buildings, in particular, fell of the top of the southern tower of the Cathedral of the capital of Croatia.

In some areas of the city did not have electricity and water. The Ministry of internal Affairs calls on citizens to be outside their homes at a safe distance in connection with the quarantine.

. So, on March 9 was recorded the tremors of a minor power. It was the echoes of the earthquake, whose epicenter was in the Vrancea mountains (southern part of the Eastern Carpathians) at a depth 129-136 km.

