The captain of “Aston Villa” called on the people to sit in quarantine, and the Range Rover made a drunken…

The captain of the English “Aston Villa” Jack Grealish broke the quarantine coronavirus and crashed his Range Rover, although a few hours before he called everybody to stay home, reports The Sun.

24-year-old Grealish recorded a video in which he asked all seldom go out because of the pandemic coronavirus. After this, the player with Irish roots quietly went to visit a former teammate 33-year-old Scot Ross McCormack and stayed there all night. Presumably, the players were joined by 38-year-old ex-player of “Leeds” and the national team of Northern Ireland’s Tony Capaldi.

In the morning, “mauled” Grealish smashed your car worth 89 thousand euros, crashing into two parked cars — a silver Mercedes C-Class for 35 thousand Euro and a blue merc for 25 thousand euros. Jack promised the owners of the affected cars, which will pay for the damage, but then, leaving your data disappeared in an unknown direction.

“The party went all night. It was unbearable. The noise briefly stopped, and just after 8am we heard a series of heavy blows that flew up to our apartments,” — said neighbor John McCormack.

In the photo, which was made by the inhabitants of the house, Grealish stands beside his damaged vehicle in a hoodie, shorts, one black and white slipper sandals. Clearly an all-night tea drinking…

With shoes from Jack Wilshere after a sleepless night did not work

Fans are outraged by the act of the player “Aston Villa”. Now Jack’s probably waiting for severe punishment at the club.

In the current season of the championship of England Grealish spent 26 games in which he scored seven goals and made six assists.

