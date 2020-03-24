The captain of team Russia ended up in racist scandal: one of the “victims” became Rakitskiy (photos)

Striker Zenit and Russian national team Artem Dzyuba has published in Instagram collage, which players Petersburg club compared with monkeys from the cartoon. One photo depicts the film, as well as the former player of the national team of Ukraine Yaroslav Rakitskiy and dark-skinned legionaries “Zenith” — Malcolm, Wilmar Barrios and Douglas Santos. Another monkey from the Soviet cartoon “Monkey”.

“This is Bravo. Rakitskiy like most of all”, — wrote the film, whose father, incidentally, was born in Lubny, Poltava region.

The organization “Football against racism in Europe” (FARE) has already responded to the post player and recommended that the Russian be careful to choose the content for social networks. Otherwise, it may be regarded as a manifestation of racism.

“Image in the post represent players of different nationalities, including himself Dzyuba, and related to the Soviet cartoon. You always have to be careful in terms of comparisons with monkeys, as in a football context, such comparisons bear some burden and can be used by people with wrong intentions,” — quoted FARE Sport24.

.

Photo championat.com, Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter