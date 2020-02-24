The car crashed into a crowd of people

In Germany in Volkmarsen the car ran into the participants of the carnival procession. After that, the driver continued to press on the gas pedal, writes with reference to the witnesses DW.

The incident occurred at about 14:30 local time. Initially it was reported about 15 victims later, there is evidence that their number has grown to around 30.

“The driver of the car detained by police officers”, – militiamen reported

It is unknown whether the driver deliberately drove into people. One version of what happened is the deterioration of health, leading to loss of control.

“Whether it is urgent medical case, technical failure or – in the worst of the possible scenarios on the intent, we cannot say,” – added the police.

On February 24 in several Federal States of Germany festive processions. According to the organizers, the carnival of Volkmarsen there were about 1500 spectators and participants.