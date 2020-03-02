“The car was action”: Ruslan rode in a taxi with past winners of “Eurovision”

Ruslan. Photo: press service

65-th international song contest “Eurovision” this year will start on 12 may in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

During each of the three live performances, the host of the Eurovision song contest Edsilia Ramble (who represented the Netherlands in 1998 and 2007) will be a favorite taxi driver “Eurovision”.

She will ride through the streets of Rotterdam together with 4 previous winners of the Eurovision: it’s Ruslana (Ukraine, 2004), Anne-Marie David (Luxembourg, 1973), Izhar Cohen (Israel, 1978) and Niamh Kavanagh (Ireland, 1993). They will be talking about winning the trophy of the Eurovision and about what the contest meant for their careers afterwards.

We filmed this in December. How the show will look like, while can’t tell. The organizers asked me not to make. Traveled throughout the Rotterdam, and the car was really action Packed. Ride on electric car fully tuned with a specific photo of the winner, which was inside. This show is devoted to the impressions of Rotterdam, to the one who remembered. Also studied in the Netherlands. They are very close to me, because it is a country of wind and all the top DJs out there” — said for LeMonade singer Ruslana.

The actress added that since she is the Ambassador of clean energy in Ukraine, during the “Eurovision” wants to organize an event on this topic.

We plan to do in Rotterdam, one of the event dedicated to clean energy. But there are opinions that “Eurovision” because of the coronavirus will reduce activity, like Japan at the Olympics,” says the star.

Note that Ukraine at “Eurovision” for the first time will be presented with the song, which from the beginning to the end marks in the Ukrainian language. This year our country is the electro-folk group Go_A.

The national selection was not looking, and separately the speech Go_A. I really liked them. Keep them fingers crossed! They have to get into the top ten. But do I want to win! Always wish for Ukraine”, — said Ruslan.

As you know, this is not the first case when a taxi was used to spread the mood of “Eurovision”. In 2016, the leading show of Peter Honey and måns Zelmerlow pretended to be taxi drivers and drove the fans of the contest, and then watched their reaction when passengers finally learned. Passengers “for fun” also became Verka Serduchka with my mom.

In addition, the “Eurovision” will be held under the slogan “Open” (Open Up).