The Casa de Papel part 4: Alvaro Dead does not want a season 5 !

After teasé part 4 to perfection, El Profesor, announced that it would not be in the casting of a 5th season of the Casa de Papel.

The Casa de Papel part 4 is about to invite on our screens on Netflix. On his side, then it seems that Alvaro Died, who plays the role of the Teacher, does not want a season 5. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Then, The Casa de Papel-sign-t-it his last season with the part 4 ? Po Alvaro Died, it is what he wants.

Yes, all good things must come to an end. Including The Casa de Papel, this series in Spanish-which then has a success around the world.

It must be said that season 4 seems to be very expected by the fans. Earlier, Alvaro Dead had also given some details on this in part 4.

According to him, the new season of The Casa de Papel was full of emotions and action. One last part of the explosive, in and of itself.

Finally, for him, this 4th part is so explosive that it does not deserve a season. Interviewed by our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs, the actor said : ” I do not think it is necessary to turn a thousand seasons “.

The Casa de Papel part 4: the final season ?

But this is not all. El Profesor also said that it was necessary ” to know how to say goodbye to the characters when the series work “.

“I’m one of those who prefer to stay on a good impression “, concluded Alvaro Dead. Thus, the actor-phare de La Casa de Papel is not very hot for a sequel.

And this, much to the chagrin of fans of the series, binge-watchent each season as they come out. Finally, it is true that the series that drag on tend to lose.

To the point where once the end came, the fans remain on their hunger, as we have seen with Game of Thrones. Finally, the kick-off of the part 4 is imminent.

The Casa de Papel will be on 3 April. Our bandits with masks of Dali signed their last heist ?

Case to follow, so ! In the meantime, here is a snippet of what we can expect :