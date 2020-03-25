The Casa de Papel part 4: Alvaro Dead promises to be more action and emotion !

Share on Facebook

Alvaro is Dead, our dear Professor, spoke of the part 4 of The Casa de Papel. According to him, we will be entitled to more emotion and action.

While part 4 is quickly approaching, El Profesor discusses the suite of the Casa de Papel. Judging by his comments, this season 4 will be rich in emotions and in action. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

For more than 10 days before part 4 of the Casa de Papel. We may say, the suspense is at its height for this series is now legendary.

In fact, the 3rd April next, Netflix will unleash the 4th season of the series of burglary the most famous in the world. In an interview, Alvaro Dead, who embodies El Profesor, has teasé the mood of this season.

The Casa de Papel passes at top speed, with a season richer than the previous. That’s not a problem.

While the filming is finished since a few months, the leading player of The Casa de Papel has told Mundo Deportivo that this season would be out of the lot. What intrigue us more.

“The next season is still over-worked, and as soon as the first episodes “, he says. “She will focus on emotion,” he continues.

La Casa de Papel: El Profesor tease season 4

It is a very good news, as some felt the story was wasted. ” This suite will be the opportunity to discover in more depth all of the characters. And you’ll see, there will be action ! “

What take fans of the show Spanish in suspense. Yes, we wonder again what will happen to our beloved Nairobi.

And then, Lisbon may be to betray the team of burglars with masks of Salvador Dali… yes, the inspector seems to make him an offer outside the norm.

In addition to this dilemma cornelian, the robbers are dealing with a mole. Yes, an inspector points his nose among the hostages. That twists and turns !

In any case, Álvaro Morte is certain of one thing : season 4 of The Casa de Papel will be ” very exciting “. To follow, so.