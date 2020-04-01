The Casa de Papel part 4: Netflix reveals titles of the 8 episodes on Twitter !

Share on Facebook

The Casa de Papel in section 4, it is for very soon ! Before they can watch it, Netflix has unveiled the title of each episode.

Part 4 of the Casa de Papel happens this Friday, April 3, on our screens. Whereof we rejoice, after a season, rather busy. On Twitter, Netflix has already unveiled the title of the episodes. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Netflix will soon regale us. In fact, the streaming platform is ready to deliver us the part 4 of The Casa de Papel.

The opportunity, therefore, for us to find our famous band of burglars hidden. We are going to meet so the road to Tokyo, Denver, Nairobi, Stockholm, and our dear Profesor for a season, that may be the last, who knows ?

Yes, the actor Alvaro Dead said he did not want a 5th season of The Casa de Papel. After all, it is necessary to know how to say goodbye, because all good things come to an end.

For baiting us and make us languish, Netflix has already released the list of the episodes… Of what we allow to guess the storylines of the new season of The Casa de Papel.

Thus, we learn for example that the 2nd episode will be based on the character of Berlin. As for this episode 8, ” the plan of Paris “, is he a new character ?

Or to a new plan in the equation ? Or, simply have a new destination for an upcoming heist ?

Netflix unveils the list of the episodes of The Casa de Papel

Only the future will tell us. Finally, it was eager to return to our heroes for a 4th season of The Casa de Papel.

Last season or not, it promises to be rich in emotion and in action. The episode ” Game Over “ sign-t-he end to Nairobi ?

As to Lisbon, ensnared by the inspector : will she be able to just unpack ? It is therefore more than a matter of time before you know it.

In the meantime, so here’s the list of episodes of The Casa de Papel part 4, teasée by Netflix :

1. Game Over

2. The marriage of Berlin

3. The anatomy lesson

4. Paso-doble

5. Five minutes earlier

6. Technical KNOCKOUT

7. Hit the HQ

8. The plan Paris