The Casa de Papel part 4: the season of too much ? [FOLDER]

Friday, April 3, marked the kick-off of the part 4 of The Casa de Papel. A season full of ups and downs, but maybe too much ?

Yesterday, Netflix has released part 4 of his flagship series : La Casa de Papel. A season in short explosive for our villains. Maybe even a little too explosive… wouldn’t that have been the season too ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z. Attention, spoilers.

Long-awaited by fans, the part 4 of The Casa de Papel has thus made its entry with a bang in the catalogue to Netflix. Good news, all in all, in this period of confinement.

Especially as our villains favorite are also confined with their hostages… With the difference that they have taken up their quarters in the bank of Spain.

As you say some were quick to binge-watcher the series of burglary the most well-known of all time. As in every season, moreover.

In fact, one can even say that The Casa de Papel is a global phenomenon. It is in any case well – grounded in pop culture.

Finally, for others, it is the season too. Since Netflix put the pot on this nugget, it became a big commercial success, the more that the series is Spanish, who came out of the box.

Then, The House of Paper she signed its end with part 4 ?

La Casa de Papel: part 2 should have been the last

The series would have died a natural death with season 2. Yes, after a robbery succeeded, the heroes were all able to be entitled to their happy ending.

To start with El Profesor, who was able to find Raquel, his girlfriend at the other end of the world. Tokyo and Rio have been able to marry on their deserted island.

Broadcast on Antena 3 at the time, the show runners did not renew the series. To the extent that the hearings did not lie not.

The Casa de Papel had known a peak in his first season in Spain, before racing down for part 2. At the point of abandoning the idea of a sequel.

Then, the giant Netflix has taken over the reins.” It took 2 months before I respond [to Netflix], becausewe do not want a suite that would leave the fans on their hunger” said one of the producers in the documentary el fenomeno.

Netflix either did not believe, however, the success was global. The giant of the streaming has not advertised for this series in Spanish.

However, when the platform has taken possession of the series, it’s become a real machine business. We might, therefore, believe that the producers produce of the seasons for produce of the seasons.

From season 3, many were already worried that the series is still going strong. We had this feeling that he needed an excuse to reintroduce a new hold-up muscular.

On paper, it all sounded so like the fan service. Yet, the season has managed to keep us in suspense, especially with Nairobi, in the article of death…

The Casa de Papel Part 4: a season like no other…

Unlike the previous seasons, The Casa de Papel part 4 adds a value to the series. It proves once more that this is not just a series of action as the other.

The women are strong, always with this temperament revolted at the Spanish. There has to see Tokyo that does that to his head, or even Nairobi, the ” puta ama “ which shows that she has corones.

We also see that Stockholm has come a long way. It is not any more the hostage of the season 1, invasion of the Stockholm syndrome.

Even if it is a new recruit, she has become one of the villains of the band and knows how to hear. It is also the first to that Rio relies on the details of his capture.

The series also speaks of transidentité without making too much of it, with Manila. This hostage is in fact a braqueuse penetrated, and she leaves us a rather good impression, even if we would have liked more scenes in his company.

The cops, as the bandits are not nice or good. There has to see the duo of Alicia VS Raquel aka Lisbon.

Reports to the gentiles/wicked are many times reversed. Especially with Palermo, who changes sides when things don’t work out to his advantage.

It is because of him that Gandia out of its hinges and becomes a grenade dégoupillée ! If his primary goal is to ensure the safety of the hostages, and escape, Gandia is no less sadistic, cruel and selfish.

It also proves to be a bastard misogynist, just like Arturo. The latter always wants to play the hero ; but it is far from being a saint, because he has violated another hostage…

… But which clearly leaves us on our hunger !

We may say, The Casa de Papel has conquered the hearts of the fans with actions, rich and strong characters. Sometimes loved, sometimes hated, as this dear Gandia or Alicia Sierra, who has returned his jacket as soon as the Professor threw the government in pastures.

While she is alone in the last episode, she finally manages to take El Profesor plays. ” Echec et mat, the son of p*te “, she said to him.

And the series concludes on it… leaving Us clearly on our hunger. Especially as Lisbon, Tokyo, Denver, Helsinki, Rio, Palermo and Manila are not out of business.

It is, therefore, on a cliffhanger as the series ends. More proof that the series is not going to stop, much to the chagrin of those hoping for a true ending.

Well, yes ! Alvaro Died, who plays the role of the Teacher, has himself said thathe did not wish to season 5.

“I do not think it is necessary to turn a thousand seasons “, he said to Tv Leisure. For him, it is necessary to ” know how to say goodbye to the characters, when the series work “.

If season 5 there are, it may be, therefore, that the Teacher finds herself behind bars… Or he pass the weapon to the left.

After all, the series, like GoT, is not shy to take it away from the characters that we love, such as Berlin in season 2, or even our dear Nairobi…