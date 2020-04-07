The Casa de Papel season 4: Alicia play with your nerves with this video LEVEL !

Share on Facebook

To play with the nerves of the fans, Netflix unveils a video of Alicia Sierra, in The casa de Papel season 4, which begins to LEVEL.

In season 4 of the Casa de Papel, the negotiator Alicia Sierra irritates absolutely all of his fans. Netflix wants to play with their nerves and publishes a video very special ! MCE tells you more.

No, Alicia Sierra did not want to stay there ! Since Friday, 3 April, fans of the series, the Casa De Papel have been able to finally discover the season 4. It was about time !

And the least we can say is that it is explosive ! Moreover, they are likely to have put the episodes in a snap of the finger !

Just as Carla Moreau ! The young woman, very fan, could not help but look at them all ! But it pushed a rant against the series !

Yes, the sweetheart of Kevin Guedj does not appreciate at all the end ! And we must believe that it is not the only one ! Other users give their opinion on the Canvas !

In any case, everyone is unknown if The Casa de Papel will be a season 5 to Netflix. But the fans are all looking forward to. They want to know the result !

As well, the latter would like to see the robbery of the Bank of Spain ends in beauty. Yet, Alicia Sierra has not said its last word !

The Casa De Papel annoys his fans

In season 4 of the Casa de Papel, it is almost impossible to attach to Alicia Sierra as it is annoying. And it, Netflix knows it very well !

Moreover, the end of the season asks a lot of the internet users. Attention spoilers ! Alicia Sierra she will eventually shoot the Teacher ?

If season 5 has not yet been programmed, the platform on-line music streaming has an idea ! But for this, Netflix is asking for the help of Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri).

As well, Netflix offers a funny video ! Moreover, the platform prefers to prevent its internet users. They are going to be very irritated !

“Prepare to watch the worst movie with the worst character of The Casa de Papel ” he wrote on his Twitter account. In short, Alicia Sierra offers a video Level.

But, true to his character, the young woman is unbearable ! At the beginning, the whispers of the words ” crazy “, “idiots” or ” losers “, then she grabs objects with sounds very painful !