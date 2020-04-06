The Casa de Papel season 4: Alicia soon within the gang of robbers ?

Share on Facebook

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel is available for several days on Netflix. Alicia could well join the team of robbers.

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel arrived last Friday on Netflix. Alicia Sierra has not finished to surprise fans of the series ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

It had been almost a year that fans of The Casa de Papel anticipating the arrival of the new season. And because this season 4 had to answer the questions of fans about the future of some characters.

To recall, in season 3, Alicia Sierra has made its entry and the inspector has shown itself more cruel than ever. In fact, she used the son of Nairobi in order to achieve it, and the seriously injured by a bullet.

As well, fans of the series are all required if Nairobi was going to survive in season 4 of The Casa de Papel. Moreover, these are all in mourning, and it is clear thatAlicia is not popular with the fans.

Not to mention that the latter has attempted to trap El Professor. In fact, it made him believe that Raquel is dead and the game has turned against him.

La Casa de Papel : Alicia soon among the robbers ?

However, in season 4 of The Casa de Papel, El the Professor was trapped in his turn Alicia Sierra. The thinking head of the team investigated on Sierra, and he has found many areas of shade. Thus, it has exposed all the dirty tricks of Alicia to the world.

As well, Alicia Sierra had stopped its work in the new season of The Casa de Papel and it was sought. The inspector would have had to go to jail , but she eventually found El Professor.

Season 5 has not yet been commissioned by Netflix, but fans have already pose a few questions. They are likely to think thatAlicia would join the robbers. After all, Raquel was eventually changed to camp by love.

However, Alicia seems to know Sergio and it was also very close to Berlin. Because of this, we can expect a possible alliance. So far, there is no doubt that his arrival in the team will not make the unanimity !