The Casa de Papel season 4: Darko Peric balance behind the scenes of the series !

Good news ! The Casa de Papel season 4 is finally back on Netflix ! Darko Peric has ratted on behind the scenes !

This is aes series, the most anticipated of the year ! Visitors are therefore very happy to have discovered the first episode of The Casa de Papel season 4 on Netflix.

The program, of love, of fights, of quarrels. Short ! As of the moments, rich in twists and turns ! We really look forward to know more !

This morning, at 9h01, the viewers, therefore, have to take advantage of their confinement to find the Professor and his beautiful team of shock.

There was so much to look forward to the platform that Netflix has thus encountered a big bug for several minutes. And this, at the time of launch.

And exactly ! An actor of the series has therefore taken the opportunity to unveil the scenes of The Casa de Papel season 4. It is then of Darko Peric, aka Helsinki.

The Casa de Papel season 4 : filming particular

The young man has initially confessed thathe did not like the outfits of the series. And especially the famous mask of Dali.

“I’m dressed like this even at home because it is so comfortable. You can not imagine how, especially in the month of August in Madrid. Of course I’m just kidding. It’s just that I hate the mask.”

And that’s not all ! Darko Peric was then told more about the shooting. It has, therefore, taken place in the studio. The Bank of Spain has, therefore, been re-created : “We had a few pieces of the green background “...

“You don ‘t turn in front of the Bank of Spaine. I believe that the creators of the series were not even able to go inside the bank because there are full of mysterious stories on the Bank of Spain “.

One thing is for sure ! Fans of The Casa de Papel season 4 were, therefore, eager to discover the next episodes on Netflix !