The Casa de Papel season 4: dialogues sexist deleted !

For the season 4 of The Casa de Papel, the actresses have imposed their choice. The dialogues that they were too sexist have been removed.

To the delight of fans of the series, the season 4 La Casa de Papel landed on April 3, next. For this new adventure, the actresses have been heard. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

On Netflix, The Casa de Papel is a real hit. Upon its release, the series has so captivated the public. Between the shootings, the plans are complex, and the twists and turns, all the ingredients are here for a scenario of madness. Thus, season 4 promises to be very heavy !

In an interview granted to our colleagues of the Parisien, one of the actresses was then appointed, on the result of the events. It is, therefore, toItziar Ituno, more known under the name of Raquel. So the season 4 of The Casa de Papel is going to be a big change.

For this new season, women impose their choice ! ” We met with the actresses of the series, very informally. And each gave his point of view on the scenario “.

The Casa de Papel season 4, the actresses change the script

The actress of The Casa de Papel then continued. ” We decided to speak with the writers to change some of the details of the script. There was no question that a series as followed either behind the issues of the fight for equality” .

The writers have very much welcomed the initiative of the actresses of The Casa de Papel. ” The writers have given us a lot and thanked them “. Thus, there will be no sexist remarks in season 4 ! This announcement sounds like a very good news for the fans.

Moreover, the writers were asked to ensure that every detail is carried out. ” Please alert us on each point that you have noticed. Since we are mainly men, and very often we are not aware of this” .