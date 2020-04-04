The Casa de Papel season 4: everything to know about Belén Cuesta (Manila) !

Share on Facebook

To the delight of viewers, season 4 of The Casa de Papel is finally available ! But who is this famous Belén Cuesta ?

All the fans of the series waited for this day with impatience… The Casa de Papel finally makes his return with a cast of crazy ! Little known in France, Belén Cuesta is a very big star in Spain. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Everywhere in the world, the Covid-19 rages. In order to fight the virus, you therefore need to stay home.

Stuck at home for more than 2 weeks, the boredom begins to take over. In fact, it is necessary to find something to keep busy.

If this situation is an ordeal for some, others see it as a real bargain. And yes ! Becoming a hero has never been so simple.

So just put on your most beautiful pajama, to make a reservation of popcorn, and settle in front of his favorite series.

Also, fans of The Casa de Papel have no excuse. The season 4 of the series is now available on Netflix !

Real killer, it tells you more about the casting…

Belén Cuesta made his entrance into The Casa de Papel !

Belén Cuesta, alias Manila, so is the new character the flagship of The Casa de Papel.

Braqueuse infiltrated among the hostages, the godson of Moscow, but most of all, iconic actress of the Spanish cinema, the pretty brunette did not finish to surprise us.

If the French public had a doubt as to the importance of his role in Casa de Papel, the Spanish were not fooled.

Such a star could only be a simple extra. You will have understood, The Casa de Papel is not his first success.

Belén Cuesta appears in the famous series Paquitas Salas. But that’s not all !

To his credit, there were no less than 40 television movies and series, including Behind bars at the side of Nairobi. The great class !