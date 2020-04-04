The Casa de Papel season 4: everything to know about José Manuel Poga (Gandia) !

Share on Facebook

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel is arrival on Netflix. Discover everything you need to know about José Manuel Poga, who plays Gandia !

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel has finally arrived on Netflix. Gandia, a new character has made its entry in the series and it explains everything ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

It’s been a year that fans of The Casa de Papel waiting for season 4. And for good reason, the finale of the last season has left many questions. First, fans were met Sierra, and the latter wants to be cruel.

In fact, she did believe in El Profesor that she has killed Raquel and the game has turned against him. Then, the police served the son of Nairobi in order to reach and hurt by a bullet. As well, the fans have been waiting for months to know if she is still alive.

However, since Friday, 03 April, fans of The Casa de Papel can see the season 4. They finally found their villains favorites. So far, it seems that the series has introduced all new characters.

Among the new people, the fans were able to make the meeting of Gandia. The latter might well become the number one enemy of the fans of The Casa de Papel !

La Casa de Papel : who is José Manuel Poga ?

In fact, Gandia is the chief security officer of the Bank of Spain in The Casa de Papel. He decided to take charge of the operations against the robbers. And for good reason, the police do not seem to succeed in stopping the team of El Profesor. Nevertheless, this new character shows himself cruel.

In season 4, Gandia shows merciless, and he is ready to kill Tokyo, Rio, Denver and Helskinki. It seems that the latter is even more wicked than Alicia Sierra. And this is José Manuel Poga, who plays this character !

José Manuel Poga is a Spanish actor of 40 years. He is best known for having played in many plays. Moreover, this earned him the nickname of ” clown “ in the middle of the show.

So far, he has managed to get noticed as an actor with his role in Grupo 7 , a thriller released in 2012. Since then, José Manuel Poga goes on many roles in movies and television.

The public was able to see him play in El Nino released in 2014. And then, he also played in A secret life , a movie, Netflix released in February of this year. Finally, the actor admits to not having watched The Casa de Papel before the casting.

“When I passed the casting, I had seen nothing of the series, but after having been chosen, I started to watch it, and I completed in only two weeks,” he said in La Voz del Sud .