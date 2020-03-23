The Casa de Papel season 4: Netflix unveils new unpublished images !

Share on Facebook

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel is going to happen very soon on Netflix. The chain has unveiled the first screenshots of the series !

Beware, the article contains spoilers !

It’s been almost a year that fans of The Casa de Papel have seen season 3. This season has not lacked for action, and El Profesor wanted to mark the spirits. In fact, the mastermind of the team is attacked in the national reserve of the bank of Spain.

Sergio wanted to take on this Spanish institution to free Rio. As well, the latter has put in place a diabolical plan, but it took the whole team of robbers, in danger. In fact, it seems that it fell on stronger than him.

In the last season of The Casa De Papel, the fans have made the acquaintance of Alicia Sierra. She works for the police and she does not hesitate to use questionable methods to stop the robbers.

She has to believe El Profesor that Raquel is dead. And then, she did not hesitate to use the son to Nairobi to kill the braqueuse ! As well, the fans are all wondering if Nairobi will be alive in season 4.

La Casa de Papel : Nairobi still life in a photo !

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel is going to happen on April 3 next on Netflix. The chain has unveiled some photos of this next season. Thus, on a photo, we founde Nairobi and she looks very uncomfortable. In fact, the robbers are trying to save it, after it has received a ball.

Then, Nairobi will she die in this new season of The Poo Paper ? A doctor could arrive to treat her. Incidentally, one of the comrades of Nairobi threatens the doctor with a gun on the photo.

And then, we also know that the fans of the series will have some flashbacks in season 4. In fact, on a cliché, we find Sergio with Berlin. These eat in a restaurant and they seem very close.

Finally, we can also see a photo of Tokyo. The young woman is arrested by the police, and it is attached by the arms. Everything suggests that it is in the same place as Rio and it may well be torture. This season 4 promises to be so hectic !