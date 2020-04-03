The Casa de Papel season 4: Netflix victim of a big bug for the launch !

By Maria Batterbury

This is it ! Season 4 of The Casa de Papel is finally available on Netflix ! This morning the 8 episodes are out, but Netflix had a bug.

The fans could no longer wait, but there it is ! Part 4 of the Casa de Papel is finally available on Netflix. Since 9 am this morning the 8 episodes are available. But Netflix has encountered a small problem.

There were simply too many people on the platform ! Has 9h01 everyone was logged-in to see The Casa de Papel. But all of a sudden, Netflix has had a big crash.

Full containment what could be better than to swallow the 8 episodes of a kick to finally know the end ? It is pointed out that part 3 is completed on Nairobie who takes a bullet.

The fans are so out of breath and want of course to know if the heroine will get out of it ! But the fans have had to wait a little bit more.

9h01 an error message is displayed on the computers of those who want to see The Casa de Papel. “Sorry, we encounters a problem with your request ” we can read.

Netflix plant for the output of the Casa de Papel

On Twitter fans have complained of this error. Season 4 is so expected that they don’t want to wait a minute longer to finally know the result !

One could, therefore, read many of the tweets desperate. “I wake up in the express at 9 am with very little sleep to see that Netflix bug :’) #LaCasaDePapel4

Actually, some fans are even rose with the sun (for a day of confinement) to be the first to discover the suite of The Casa de Papel !

A sacrifice they have almost regretted seeing that Netflix does not want to display the 8 famous episodes. But don’t worry ! Netflix has very quickly settled the problem.

In fact, the fans have finally had to wait a dozen of minutes. After 10 minutes, the episodes of The Casa de Papel have posted and everything is back in order. Phew !

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
