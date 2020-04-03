The Casa de Papel season 4: Netflix victim of a big bug for the launch !

Share on Facebook

The fans could no longer wait, but there it is ! Part 4 of the Casa de Papel is finally available on Netflix. Since 9 am this morning the 8 episodes are available. But Netflix has encountered a small problem.

There were simply too many people on the platform ! Has 9h01 everyone was logged-in to see The Casa de Papel. But all of a sudden, Netflix has had a big crash.

Full containment what could be better than to swallow the 8 episodes of a kick to finally know the end ? It is pointed out that part 3 is completed on Nairobie who takes a bullet.

The fans are so out of breath and want of course to know if the heroine will get out of it ! But the fans have had to wait a little bit more.

9h01 an error message is displayed on the computers of those who want to see The Casa de Papel. “Sorry, we encounters a problem with your request ” we can read.

Netflix plant for the output of the Casa de Papel

On Twitter fans have complained of this error. Season 4 is so expected that they don’t want to wait a minute longer to finally know the result !

One could, therefore, read many of the tweets desperate. “I wake up in the express at 9 am with very little sleep to see that Netflix bug :’) #LaCasaDePapel4”

Actually, some fans are even rose with the sun (for a day of confinement) to be the first to discover the suite of The Casa de Papel !

A sacrifice they have almost regretted seeing that Netflix does not want to display the 8 famous episodes. But don’t worry ! Netflix has very quickly settled the problem.

In fact, the fans have finally had to wait a dozen of minutes. After 10 minutes, the episodes of The Casa de Papel have posted and everything is back in order. Phew !