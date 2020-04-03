The Casa de Papel season 4: Pedro Alonso (Berlin) sings-he really Ti Amo ?

Share on Facebook

We may say, in the Casa de Papel, Berlin is a singer born. Is this really the actor Pedro Alonso, who interprets Ti Amo and Bella Ciao ?

The 4th part of The Casa de Papel comes to its arrival on Netflix. What we promise sequences of turning muscular. There will be then Pedro Alonso, alias Berlin, to interpret the famous hit Ti Amo. But is this really the actor that sings in this scene ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Aficionados of The Casa de Papel have already been able to se to dive in to new episodes of the part 4. The opportunity to meet the team of robbers led by El Profesor.

In this new season, will be dug so the character of Berlin, as interpreted by Pedro Alonso. As of season 3, we made the acquaintance of Tatiana, his girlfriend.

The two lovebirds were married in a monastery, which served as the HEADQUARTERS of the band of robbers with masks of Salvator Dali. A scene is already cult and emotionally charged in The Casa de Papel.

During the wedding, Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, pushes the song. This is not the only time that the character is the demonstration of his talents as a singer in the series.

La Casa de Papel: Berlin, a singer is born

Earlier, Berlin has intoned a air famous and iconic : Bella Ciao. This hymn, sung at The Casa de Papel was given this song of revolt Italian the taste of the day.

To such an extent that two artists of a variety of French, Vitaa et Maître Gims, have made a title. But is that really the actor who lends his voice during these sequences ?

Let us therefore stop the suspense : well yes ! It is well Pedro Alonso, who is singing in these musical scenes.

Ditto for Ti Amo, title track of the singer Umberto Tozzi. There is no doubt that the title will remain in the head of a good number of fans of The Casa de Papel.

Finally, not to the point to compete with Bella Ciao, a true anthem of the series.