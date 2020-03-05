The Casa de Papel season 4: teaser the explosive and release date !

Share on Facebook

The Casa de Papel is going to make his entrance in the wrong in an all-new season, what delight the fans of the first hour. It tells you everything.

The Casa de Papel is about to make his big return. Thus, the series Spanish at success of Netflix is going to deliver us a season 4 for the least explosive. MCE TV reveals all.

The Casa de Papel has known a phenomenal success. The series Netflix has in any case aroused much enthusiasm. Don’t worry, the series Spanish the most well-known of all time will have its sequel. Moreover, the platform comes to deliver a trailer in the explosive of the 4th part.

While the last season of The Casa de Papel ended on a cliffhanger, we’ll know a little more on the storylines left hanging. Thus, one should know what will happen to the Nairobi. The masks fall, for our burglars shock. Finally, it is necessary to wait only a month for binger series.

The first trailer for Casa de Papel season 4 gives us an overview of the next mission of the band of robbers. These range from the rescue of Nairobi. Finally, this will not be without its pitfalls.

La Casa De Papel: season 4 promises to be chaotic

This new mission will thus not be a walk in the park for the villains of The Casa de Papel. The team of El Profesor therefore, will have the FBI on the trail, but not that. The chief of security may also lead to a hard life, as it seeped into the bank during their hostage situation… !

Judging by the trailer released by Netflix, there is every reason to believe that our heroes will have a hard time. It is even the mess is total. We learn that Lisbon is going to have to work with one of the inspectors in charge of the matter : Sierra. What will happen to it in Nairobi ? Raquel aka Lisbon does it all unpack ? You will know soon enough.

This season promises to be rich in twists and turns. Moreover, The Casa de Papel may be extended for a 5th or even a 6th season. It is also necessary that Netflix does the confirms. See you then on 3 April next, to discover the next heist perpetrated by the robbers with masks of Salvador Dali.