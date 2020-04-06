The Casa de Papel season 4: trailer, release date and other info!!! [RED WIRE]

Share on Facebook

Fans of The Casa de Papel can’t wait any longer… check out all the info on the season 4 of this series, furious !

The villains of The Casa de Papel are you missing ? Don’t worry, they disembarked for a season 4 explosive ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Appointment is on April 3 !

Has its release on Netflix, The Casa de Papel has been a real hit ! El Profesor, Rio, or Tokyo were very quickly seduced the audience. To the delight of the fans, a season 4 is expected !

It’s official, season 4 of this explosive series is in the works ! So it was on Twitter that the streaming platform has announced. ” 2020, the year of the chaos. The Casa de Papel part 4, the 3 April” . Prepare the pop-corn !

The trailer unveiled

Fans of The Casa de Papel can’t wait any longer… The robbers masked their lack ! After the first 3 seasons of madness it is, therefore, enough to show looking forward. However, Netflix has been a nice surprise. On the Twitter account of the streaming platform, the trailer is now available ! What to wait until the 3 of April !

According to the video, the season 4 la Casa de Papel announcement of the very heavy ! Shootings, conspiracies and strategies, all the ingredients are then combined in order to offer the best performances. Now, there are no more wait !

Nairobi will she be in the casting for season 4 ?

In the trailer unveiled by Netflix, there is a picture that sows doubt. You will understand, therefore, it is Nairobi that one sees between life and death. Intrigued, the fans call then question his presence in season 4. Can we expect not to see on the screen ?

In an interview granted to the media in Spanish Gtres, the actress of The Casa de Papel had then made an announcement questionable. ” I have nothing started to spin. I know nothing, I do not even know when begins, season 4″. The mystery therefore remains total.

No dialogues sexist in season 4

In an interview granted to our colleagues of Paris, Itziar Ituno then made a big announcement. The women of Casa de Papel have therefore made the choice to change the script ! ” We met with the actresses of the series ( … ), and each gave his point of view on the scenario (…) There was no question that a series as followed either late on the issues of the fight for equality” .

The writers of The Casa de Papel have appreciated the initiative. ” Please alert us on each point that you have noticed. Since we are mainly men, and very often we are not aware of this “.

The official poster unveiled !

Fans of The Casa de Papel are impatient… But don’t worry ! Season 4 arrived very soon. Moreover, a new info comes to their happiness. Netflix has unveiled the official poster of this new plot. Toudoum ! We let you discover this very nice picture of the best team of robbers in the history of crime !

On Instagram, the poster was a hit. As well, fans of The Casa de Papel have not hesitated to express their happiness. ” It is soon ! I can’t wait. “, ” I can’t wait to see it ! I hope that Nairobi was not going to die… “, ” It’s been a long time that I look forward to this season ! “.

A few theories…

If you know that Nairobi could actually die during this 4th season, other theories have seen the light of day. Thus, it is quite possible that the famous Alicia Serria is the sister of another character of The Casa de Papel. Most observers have understood, this is Tatiana, the former girlfriend of Berlin…

But that’s not all ! For some fans of The Casa de Papel, one of the hostages of the Bank of Spain would, in fact, an infiltrated ! Once again, they found a resemblance with this famous Tatiana. The suspense is at its height !

Marseille will save-t he Lisbon from the clutches of Sierra ?

3 new recruits joined the band of robbers the most famous of the history. If Bogota and Palermo have already demonstrated their effectiveness, Marseille, meanwhile, has everything to prove. Thus, it is very likely that he has a very important role in season 4 of The Casa de Papel.

For fans of The Casa de Papel, this is no doubt. ” Marseille played a role so minor that I bet 100% that it will have a larger mission in the following “. And if the new kid came to the rescue of Lisbon ?

A season 5 soon to be recorded for the Casa de Papel ?

After months of waiting, fans of the series “Casa de Papel” were finally able to discover the 4th season of the saga. On the web, internet users have also said that they had devoured all the episodes in just one day.

Y will there be a 5th season for “Casa de Papel” ? For the moment, the mystery remains whole.

Be aware that the show runners don’t close the door to this possibility. With the arrest of El Profesor, it would be a shame to leave the fans of Casa de Papel on their hunger.