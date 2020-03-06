The Casa de Papel season 4: trailer, release date and other info!!! [RED WIRE]

Share on Facebook

Fans of The Casa de Papel can’t wait any longer… check out all the info on the season 4 of this series, furious !

Appointment is on April 3 !

Has its release on Netflix, The Casa de Papel has been a real hit ! El Profesor, Rio, or Tokyo were very quickly seduced the audience. To the delight of the fans, a season 4 is expected !

It’s official, season 4 of this explosive series is in the works ! So it was on Twitter that the streaming platform has announced. ” 2020, the year of the chaos. The Casa de Papel part 4, the 3 April” . Prepare the pop-corn !

The trailer unveiled

Fans of The Casa de Papel can’t wait any longer… The robbers masked their lack ! After the first 3 seasons of madness it is, therefore, enough to show looking forward. However, Netflix has been a nice surprise. On the Twitter account of the streaming platform, the trailer is now available ! What to wait until the 3 of April !

According to the video, the season 4 la Casa de Papel announcement of the very heavy ! Shootings, conspiracies and strategies, all the ingredients are then combined in order to offer the best performances. Now, there are no more wait !

2020, the year of the chaos. The Casa de Papel part 4, the 3 April. pic.twitter.com/iiyzhQZwN3 — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) March 5, 2020

Nairobi will she be in the casting for season 4 ?

In the trailer unveiled by Netflix, there is a picture that sows doubt. You will understand, therefore, it is Nairobi that one sees between life and death. Intrigued, the fans call then question his presence in season 4. Can we expect not to see on the screen ?

In an interview granted to the media in Spanish Gtres, the actress of The Casa de Papel had then made an announcement questionable. ” I have nothing started to spin. I know nothing, I do not even know when begins, season 4″. The mystery therefore remains total.