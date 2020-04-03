The Casa de Papel season 4: what it looks like Úrsula Corberó in real life ?

Share on Facebook

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel has finally arrived on Netflix. Discover what it’s like Tokyo in real life !

Season 4 of The Casa de Papel has finally arrived on Netflix. Fans will be able to return to Tokyo and the actress has a look much different than in real life !

It’s been a year that fans of The Casa de Papel waiting for season 4. This Friday, 3 April, Netflix has launched the new episodes. Fans will be able to enjoy the series for the containment.

This new season should answer all the questions of the fans. And for good reason, the past season has left many questions about the future of Nairobi. Thus, it will be time to know if the braqueuse is still alive.

Then, El Profesor may well want revenge for Alicia Sierra in this season 4 of The Casa de Papel. In fact, he believes that Raquel is dead.

Suffice to say, this season promises to be colourful and it should mark the spirits. For its part, Tokyo should be put in danger and she’s going to turn to make to find Rio. In the meantime, the actress is quite different from Tokyo in real life !

La Casa de Papel : Úrsula Corberó, a true fashion icon !

Alvaro Dead who plays El Profesor has hinted that season 4 of The Casa de Papel was the last season. Thus, there is no doubt that one should have a nice conclusion. There has to be hoped that Tokyo ends up with Rio at the end of episodes.

As a reminder, it is Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo in the series Spanish. The actress knows a huge success in the series with his strong character and his physical dream. Si Tokyo is sexy in the series, Úrsula Corberó is just as much in real life.

In fact, she wears skin-tight dresses or even very serrated. Then, Úrsula Corberó does not hesitate to strip a little in order to raise the temperature. The starlet seems to be a real fashion icon in Spain.

In addition, the actress of The Casa de Papel has already posed for several magazines. The starlet loves to take care of it and it gives her makeup to her outfits. However, this does not mean that Úrsula Corberó is a diva. In some photos, she knows how to adopt the look simple.

And then, she seems to be very close to some of the actors of The Casa de Papel. Indeed, we can see her posing with Miguel Herrán, and the two stars are glamorous.