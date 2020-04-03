The Casa de Papel season 4: who is Blanca Clemente, the wife of Álvaro Dead ?

Share on Facebook

While the season 4 of the Casa de Papel comes out this Friday, April 3, at 9: 00 am, internet users are questioning the wife of Álvaro Dead !

For the release of the fourth season of the Casa de Papel, MCE is more and more interested in Álvaro Dead (El Profesor). Who is Blanca Clemente, the woman who makes his heart beat ?

At this time when we wrote these words, all the fans of the series discover the season 4 of The Casa de Papel. In effect, they would not have missed this meeting for anything in the world !

Yes, these were waiting for this new season with anticipation. Especially in this period of containment ! But it is above all they ask what the future of their favorite characters !

In fact, nothing goes as planned for the characters of Casa de Papel ! These will re-offend ! They are ready to do anything to release Rio ! The proof !

Thus, they attack the Bank of Spain ! But this time, the plan of the Teacher turns into a nightmare ! In short, the negotiator Alicia Sierra, launches the assault on Nairobi (Alba Flores).

But that’s not all ! The one that fans love to hate with the Professor ! This last makes him believe in the execution of his beloved, Lisbon. The new shakes completely !

El Profesor de la Casa de Papel is crazy

While the Teacher of the Casa de Papel believes in the death of his companion, the latter becomes uncontrollable. To avenge his sweetheart, he declares war !

But if the heart of his character is broken into a thousand pieces, this is not the case of the actor Álvaro Dead in real life ! In fact, the latter sharing his life with Blanca Clemente !

Yes, the actor 45 years of age file the perfect love with his wife, passionate about art like him. Indeed, the latter, three years his junior, is a stylist !

For example, the star of Casa de Papel and Blanca Clemente, have two children, the fruit of their love ! Therefore, they are parents of twins, Juliet and Leo, soon to be six years.

But these are not the only things created by Álvaro Dead and Blanca Clemente. In fact, the couple has also created the theatre company 300 Pistolas. A real success !