The Casa de Papel season 4: zoom on the 10 times more ridiculous !

Since April 3, last, fans of The Casa de Papel have been entitled to a season 4. Modelers have noted a few inconsistencies…

The kick off for season 4 of The Casa de Papel, it was last Friday. Aficionados of the series were able to return to Tokyo, Nairobi, Rio and all the others for a part 4. Some have seen some inconsistencies, possibly of moments that are ridiculous. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The Casa de Papel has made its arrival on the catalog Netflix at the end of last week. A season 4 in sum, rich in twists and turns.

If the series knows a phenomenal success, some have not failed to see the inconsistencies. Even moments totally WTF and ridiculous.

Which therefore could give rise to situations wild and somewhat believable on the screen. For the more fussy, at least.

Because, yes, season 4 of The Casa de Papel quite liked it, for a large number. Despite the cliffhanger which made it enrage more than one.

Our colleagues from PureBreak have listed the scenes the most ridiculous. So here are a zoom on the 10 moments where The Casa de Papel was planted in beauty.

Paella party, Arturo gate… The 10 worst moments of The Casa de Papel season 4

Many have pointed to these scenes to be too large to be true. To start with this paella party !

In part 4 of The Casa de Papel, El Profesor negotiated with the authorities. It requires, therefore, that police officers in uniform bring the Paella to the robbers and all the hostages ! But this is not all.

We also had the right to the prowess of medical Tokyo… which succeeds to it only to save Nairobi in him removing the piece of lung to the farther reaches.

Finally, keep in mind that Tokyo and all the other have had a course of medicine with the Professor. But it has not learned to aim, because Gandia their file easily between the legs…

The gossips say that our robbers are faring as blue. Then, one has to deal with the vagaries of Palermo, who changes sides as the shirt.

Or even Arturo, this hostage known from season 1 of The Casa de Papel. In this season, it turns out to be a pervert well-known… !

La Casa de Papel: scenes inconsistent ?

As for Nairobi, many have found his cart convalescence ridiculous… For a woman who took a bullet in the chest, it seems to play Fast & the Furious…

What about the Berlin concert in the scenes of flashback ? Many reveal, in addition to a side of kitsch, a scene unlikely : monks, singing Ti Amo.

Many have not liked the game drag between Denver and Tokyo. Yes, Denver has all the charm to the heroine of La Casa de Papel by comparing it to a Maserati !

Still others did not appreciate that Nairobi request to the Teacher to donate his sperm to make a baby all alone… But bigger still, the escape plan of Lisbon.

In fact, in ” Plan Paris “, the last episode of The Casa de Papel, El Profesor organizes the rescue of Raquel. Dredged in less than two, it arrives in helicopter for military to the bank of Spain !