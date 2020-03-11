The case of the coronavirus suspected in luck

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Случай коронавируса заподозрили в Луцке

In luck with suspected coronavirus isolated woman, who recently returned from Italy and she went to the doctors.

This is with reference to the Volyn medical Director of infectious diseases hospital reports Suspine TB.Volyn.

“With suspected coronavirus in luck isolated woman, who recently returned from Italy, said medical Director of infectious diseases hospital in Volyn Love Serb. According to her, the woman turned to the medical institution itself”, – stated in the message.

Inform that patient isolated in a separate box, and her tests sent to Kiev and wait for results.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article