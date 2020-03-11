The case of the coronavirus suspected in luck

In luck with suspected coronavirus isolated woman, who recently returned from Italy and she went to the doctors.

This is with reference to the Volyn medical Director of infectious diseases hospital reports Suspine TB.Volyn.

Inform that patient isolated in a separate box, and her tests sent to Kiev and wait for results.