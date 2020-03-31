The Castlevania series renewed for a fourth season

The frame of the Castlevania series

Online cinema Netflix has ordered a fourth season of the animated series Castlevania — adaptation of the eponymous video game series about vampires.

The third season of Castlevania was released on 5 March. The series changed its focus and ceased to be like horror.

Note that now the Central theme of the show was the political intrigue of the sort that was in the “Game of thrones”.

Sir Mirror has some Castlevania news, reply with 👏 to summon him from his box… pic.twitter.com/XdCPlTsAQM — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 27, 2020

As you know, the animated series rating on Metacritic is 71 out of 100 users gave the film 8.5 out of 10.