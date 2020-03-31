The Castlevania series renewed for a fourth season

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Сериал Castlevania продлили на четвертый сезон

The frame of the Castlevania series

Online cinema Netflix has ordered a fourth season of the animated series Castlevania — adaptation of the eponymous video game series about vampires.

The third season of Castlevania was released on 5 March. The series changed its focus and ceased to be like horror.

Note that now the Central theme of the show was the political intrigue of the sort that was in the “Game of thrones”.

As you know, the animated series rating on Metacritic is 71 out of 100 users gave the film 8.5 out of 10.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article