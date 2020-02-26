The cat and the spaceman: reporter accidentally turned on the filters during a live report about the weather (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Котик и космонавт: репортер случайно включил фильтры во время прямого репортажа о погоде (видео)

A reporter for American TV channel ABC WLOS Justin Hinton led through the Facebook Live live coverage of the snowfall in North Carolina, which, despite its seriousness, plunged the audience into hysterics. Justin happened to turn on the filters and in turn are brought in front of the camera in different guises — kitty, spaceman, wizard.

Hinton realized what happened only after I read viewers comments about the “funny faces”.

People his story very much. “A complete delight! Long time I did not laugh,” wrote in the comments. Some even suggested that in this style all the transfer about the weather. This, they say, immediately raise the ratings.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article