The cat and the spaceman: reporter accidentally turned on the filters during a live report about the weather (video)

A reporter for American TV channel ABC WLOS Justin Hinton led through the Facebook Live live coverage of the snowfall in North Carolina, which, despite its seriousness, plunged the audience into hysterics. Justin happened to turn on the filters and in turn are brought in front of the camera in different guises — kitty, spaceman, wizard.

Hinton realized what happened only after I read viewers comments about the “funny faces”.

People his story very much. “A complete delight! Long time I did not laugh,” wrote in the comments. Some even suggested that in this style all the transfer about the weather. This, they say, immediately raise the ratings.

