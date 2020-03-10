The cat broke in on a dragon and shat him in the sand (video)

American found his cat named Odie on the scene. The cat crept into the cage, where another family pet — the bearded Agama lizard, also known as bearded dragon.

Odie decided that sprinkled the sand here is a great litter box. Shit and burying the result, satisfied the cat began to roll on the warm, heated by lamps in the sand — the cries of the mistress: “Odie! Stop it!”.

The owner angrily watched from the side, shocked by the behavior of the intruder.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter