The cat broke in on a dragon and shat him in the sand (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Кот вломился в гости к дракону и нагадил ему в песок (видео)

American found his cat named Odie on the scene. The cat crept into the cage, where another family pet — the bearded Agama lizard, also known as bearded dragon.

Odie decided that sprinkled the sand here is a great litter box. Shit and burying the result, satisfied the cat began to roll on the warm, heated by lamps in the sand — the cries of the mistress: “Odie! Stop it!”.

The owner angrily watched from the side, shocked by the behavior of the intruder.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article