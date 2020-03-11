The cat to whom molested annoying parrot, surprised enviable patience (video)

If the network has surprised its angelic patience the cat, to which the dork forty, now the hero of the day on the Internet has become the cat who stoically endures the unwanted attentions of the other annoying birds.

In the video, publicando on the platform Reddit, entitled: “Birds are friends, not food”, a cat long tolerate the arrogant parrot who touches his paw and tries to poke his beak. Only at the end of the video the animal is still a nervous wreck and it still swings to the parrot paw, banishing it.

In the comments users have expressed compliments to aging cat. But at the same time, many worried for his health. “Masters, you can simply not allow your bird to torment the cat?”, “The cat is reacting much calmer than I would have reacted if the parrot was standing on my face, trying to peck out my eyes!”.

Birds are friends. not food from r/WatchPeopleDieInside

