The cemetery can not handle the coffins from the city take out a truck: terrible video from Italy

In a network there was terrible video shot in Bergamo. It is located in the Italian region of Lombardy — one of the most affected in the country from the coronavirus.

The number of deaths increased so much that the local cemetery is already unable to cope. The morgues are overcrowded. In Church to the crematorium took the bench, but still places for coffins is not enough. The bandwidth of the crematorium at the present time — 24 bodies per day. It is twice more than usual. But still not enough.

According to the newspaper Corriere della Sera, the matter was connected to the military, which the trucks carrying the coffins out of town for cremation. In total were involved 15 vehicles and 50 soldiers.

Photos and videos of the convoy of trucks moving in the night with the bodies of 70 dead, the Italians called in social networks “one of the saddest in the history of our country.”

After cremation in other cities, the ashes of the deceased will be returned to Bergamo for burial.

In total, Bergamo contracted the coronavirus more than 4,300 people.

