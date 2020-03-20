The ceremony of the daytime Emmy awards cancelled

National Academy of television arts and Sciences of the United States stated that the 47th annual ceremony for the day of the Emmy awards, scheduled for June in Pasadena, was canceled due to the coronavirus. About it reports deadline.

“Given our concern about pandemics, we decided that we will not conduct an Emmy award in Pasadena in the coming June. Now a lot of uncertainty, the flow of information is changing daily, almost hourly. It would be simply irresponsible to continue our annual celebration at this time”, – stated in the message.

Previously, the Academy has moved their annual awards in the field of technology and development Emmy Awards and Sports Emmy Awards at the outbreak of the coronavirus.

As previously reported, the famous statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro highlighted the flags of the countries affected by the coronavirus.