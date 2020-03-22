The champion of the world Cup has delighted fans with a trick coin (video)

World champion in the national team of France defender Adil Rami (though not spent on the victory for Les Bleus the world Cup, a single match) in the summer of 2019 after two years of relationship broke up with American actress and model Pamela Anderson, is not losing time in quarantine.

A player who at the end of February stands for the Russian “Sochi”, showed the skills of a magician, sharing the video on his page in Instagram.

During the day, the video has been seen by 100 of thousands of people (in Rami nearly a million subscribers) in the comments comparing a football player with such legendary magicians like Harry Houdini and David Copperfield.

