The champion of the world Cup has delighted fans with a trick coin (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Чемпион мира по футболу восхитил болельщиков фокусом с монетами (видео)

World champion in the national team of France defender Adil Rami (though not spent on the victory for Les Bleus the world Cup, a single match) in the summer of 2019 after two years of relationship broke up with American actress and model Pamela Anderson, is not losing time in quarantine.

A player who at the end of February stands for the Russian “Sochi”, showed the skills of a magician, sharing the video on his page in Instagram.

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram

Does, polirani Adil Rami (@adilrami) 21 ber 2020 R. about 2:05 PDT

During the day, the video has been seen by 100 of thousands of people (in Rami nearly a million subscribers) in the comments comparing a football player with such legendary magicians like Harry Houdini and David Copperfield.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article