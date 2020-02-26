The Champions League. Real Madrid vs Manchester City: live stream, preview, prediction

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: prediction and betting on the Champions League match (February 26, 2020)

Real Madrid – Manchester City: who’s the favorite?

Real Madrid never lost to Manchester City in official matches, but whether the tradition will continue on February 26 – we prepared our forecast. Who should I prefer?

Real Madrid

Real Madrid ended up in a fairly easy group in the Champions League – Zinedine Zidane’s team fought for a ticket to the playoffs with PSG, Brugge and Galatasaray. As a result, the status of the favorite “creamy” was justified – they came to the finish line second, losing five points to the Parisians and ahead of the third “Brugge” by eight points.

In the championship of Spain, the “Royal Club” traditionally relies on the champion title, but so far loses the competition to “Barcelona”. According to the results of 25 rounds, “Real” is second in the table and only two points behind the leader.

“Creamy” fell out of the podium due to the last two unsuccessful matches – at first they were unable to outplay “Celta” on their field, having scored a draw 2: 2 with an opponent, then they completely lost 0: 2 on a “Levant” away. The fight was also overshadowed by the injury of Eden Hazard , who will miss the Champions League and El Clasico match.

Manchester City

Manchester City also did not encounter any difficulties at the group stage – Donetsk Shakhtar, Dynamo Zagreb and Atalanta practically did not show any resistance to the Pep Guardiola team . As a result, the “townspeople” advanced to the playoffs ahead of schedule and won the group with 14 points, ahead of the second “Atalanta” by seven points, without losing any of the six matches.

In the Premier League, the fight for the championship by the “townspeople” has been lost for a long time – at the moment they take second place in the table, but Liverpool are inferior to 19 points, while also having more opponents for the match. In the last round, Manchester City put Leicester in place, which also had second-place views – thanks to Gabriel Jesus’s only goal, the match was won.

Statistics

“Real” did not win in the last two matches – draw and defeat

In only one of three home matches of the group stage of the Champions League, “Real” managed to win

In each of the last four matches, “Real” missed

Manchester City have not lost in any of the six matches of the Champions League group stage – four wins and two draws

Manchester City scored eight wins in their last 10 away matches

Forecast

“Real” in the last rounds was extremely inexpressive – the “creamy” could not beat rivals such as “Celta” and “Levante”, losing the leadership to “Barcelona”. Obviously, the situation can not be called a crisis, but there is a certain decline in the game of Zidane’s team, this “disease” has been plaguing the “creamy” all season.

During the week, the public was shocked by the news of Manchester City’s suspension for two years from the Champions League, which instantly generated a number of rumors about the departure of the mentor and many players at the end of the season, but this season can make the “townspeople” stronger by rallying the team in the fight for the coveted trophy.

In general, Manchester City clearly looks more playful and in terms of the quality of football, the “townspeople” are superior to their rivals, so in our opinion, preference should be given to them.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Manchester City . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.95