The championship of Italy on football stopped due to coronavirus

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte said that the matches of the national championship football suspended due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus. It is reported by Football Italia.

It is noted that initially the Olympic Committee decided to postpone all sporting events until 3 April.

“We have no more time. The numbers tell us about the growth of the disease, increasing the number of deaths. We need to sacrifice something for the benefit of all Italy, therefore, forced to take more stringent measures. Series A and all sporting events will be suspended. Fans can only accept this fact,” said Conte.

The politician said that this order will not apply to international matches of the Champions League and Europa League with the Italian teams.