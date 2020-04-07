The chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine predicts the peak of the epidemic of the coronavirus in the middle of April

The chief sanitary doctor – Deputy Minister of health Viktor Lyashko predicts that the peak of the epidemic of coronavirus in Ukraine will be in the middle of April. About this Lyashko said on a talk show, reports “Mirror of week”.

“We see the scenario and we have to eat every day updated forecast, and when we are talking about 14-15 April. There will be more load on the health system,” — said Lyashko.

According to him, the death rate from Covid-19 these days will be the maximum, but the Ministry of health is taking steps to stretch in time the consequences of the spread of HIV in Ukraine.

The chief sanitary doctor urged people not to violate the rules of quarantine and not to buy medicines in pharmacies without the need.