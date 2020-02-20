The Chinese authorities changed the methodology of counting victims of coronavirus

For the last day in mainland China, doctors have confirmed 114 deaths from complications of this disease.

These data are released on Thursday, February 20, the health authorities of the PRC.

The confirmed number of deaths, slightly less mortality rate recorded in the previous day, when the ravages of disease died of 136. The total number of victims in mainland China exceeded thus 2,100 people, according to the official statement of the Chinese authorities.

Revealing the message of the Chinese authorities was a significant reduction of officially identified cases of infection with a dangerous virus. It is reported that during the day there were only 394 of these cases, and now the total number of infected with the virus in mainland China is 74 576.

However, Chinese authorities acknowledged that such a reduction in the number of cases has been achieved through changes in the statistical approaches. From now on, the official statistics do not include certain categories of diagnoses.

Despite such official statements of Chinese officials, experts suggest that the true number of people infected with this disease is much higher than the official data reported BAGNET, citing the news Agency dpa.