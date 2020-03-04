The Chinese company introduced the world’s first car with protection from coronavirus

The company Geely introduced a new compact crossover Icon, equipped with protection against coronavirus. It is reported BIZUA.

The car is planned to bring in sales in the Chinese market in mid-February 2020, however, the model became available only in early March that involved urgent refinement of the car due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“The company decided to equip the intellectual climate system Intelligent Air Purification Sysytem (IAPS) is protected by an air filter that can hold bacteria. For this market Geely Icon has been postponed for the time it took the company to certify air filter standard CN95”, – stated in the message.

Geely engineers managed to design and certify a composite filter element that meets all the requirements of air filters for cars, in 20 days. Also, as stated by the automaker, the filter in the ventilation 288 cubic meters per hour is capable of holding up to 95% of all particles as small as 0.3 microns and 99.99% of bacteria flu, tuberculosis and other infections.

It is noted that Icon was the first car in the world with protection from coronavirus.