“The Chinese eat live mice”: the Italian Governor got in a scandal because of the coronavirus

The Governor of the Italian region of Veneto, one of the most affected by the coronavirus in the country, accused the Chinese in talking with food and poor hygiene standards, putting in the example of the Italians. Later, the official had to apologize.

“It’s a cultural fact that China has paid a heavy price for this epidemic, because we saw how they all eat live mice or similar things”, — said Luca ZAIA live on Italian television.

His words instantly responded to the Chinese Embassy in Rome and political opponents, who denounced the Governor, saying that his words will hurt relations between the two countries.

According to Italian publication Corriere della Sera the next day Luke Hutch apologized and said that no one wanted to offend.

“I’m sorry that someone started a dispute about this, I never said that the Chinese do not wash. And I apologize if I hurt someone’s feelings … I wanted to say that when it comes to health and food safety, control changes from country to country”, — the politician noted.

According to the latest data, the total number of confirmed cases in Italy has grown to almost 900, the largest number in Europe and third largest in the world. In China, the virus has infected more than 85 thousand people.

e for arriving from this country. In particular, monitoring will be reinforced at the airports and road checkpoints at the entrance to Ukraine.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter