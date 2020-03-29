The Chinese government announced to stop the epidemic of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Власти Китая объявили об остановке эпидемии коронавируса

The spread of coronavirus infection in China failed to stop. This was stated by the official representative of the National Commission for health Mi Feng, reports state news Agency Xinhua.

According to him, the number of transmission COVID-19 inside the country is practically reduced to zero. While currently in China, continues to support less than three thousand people.

“China will continue to increase its efforts to prevent sporadic cases of the disease in the country,” said the official. In particular, we plan to promptly identify new cases, establish a contact person and provide treatment.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
